FA approves radical change to Women’s Super League

Plans for the Women’s Super League to be expanded to 14 teams have been approved by the FA Board, passing its final hurdle.

The news comes after WSL clubs voted to expand the top flight from 12 to 14 earlier in the week.

FA approval was needed due to the “golden share” which the association holds over the women’s game.

The plans will now come into place for the 2026/27 season, with the top two teams in the Women’s Super League 2 promoted automatically at the end of the upcoming campaign.

A relegation play-off between the bottom WSL side and third-placed WSL 2 outfit will decide the final spot of the enlarged division.

A statement, published on the FA’s website, read: “The FA Board has approved proposals made by WSL Football to increase the size of the Barclays Women’s Super League (BWSL) to 14 clubs. These approvals were made pursuant to The FA’s rights under its special share in the leagues and also FA Rules.”

From the 2026/27 onwards, one club will be automatically promoted into the WSL with the worst performing side in the top-flight relegated. Then, the 13th-placed side in the top tier will face the second-placed WSL 2 team in a play-off.

The FA’s statement added: “There will be consequential changes to promotion throughout the remainder of the women’s football pyramid for the 2025-26 season, which will be decided in due course.

“The growth of the WSL and the WSL 2 reflects the ongoing evolution of the women’s professional game in England which we consider will be of benefit to all clubs.”

Initial plans to remove relegation all together were scraped after backlash from supporters, with clubs instead approving the new 14-team arrangement.