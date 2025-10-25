FA Trophy game abandoned as former Bournemouth player suffers serious injury
A serious injury to Wes Fogden led the match to be abandoned in the first half
An FA Trophy tie between Basingstoke and Dorchester Town was abandoned due to a serious injury on Saturday.
Dorchester’s Wes Fogden, 37, went down under the challenge of a Basingstoke player in the 33rd minute, with there unconfirmed reports on social media that he had been caught with a knee to the head.
Fogden continued to receive treatment for the next six minutes before the game was suspended, with both sets of players heading down the tunnel.
Basingstoke said on their X account that the player had been safely transported into an ambulance.
“A big thank you to Seanagh McCarthy (Basingstoke’s physio) for her knowledge and professionalism in helping deal with situation,” the club wrote.
“A nice moment as ‘Stoke fans made their way back outside to clap the player off the pitch.”
Dorchester added at full-time that further updates on the situation would follow.
Fogden began his career at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he was loaned out to Dorchester twice before moving to the club on a permanent basis.
He then bounced around the lower rungs of the Football League at clubs including Bournemouth and Yeovil before rejoining Dorchester for the fourth time in 2024.
Dorchester Town have been contacted for comment by The Independent.
