When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Date, time and how to watch

The road to the FA Cup final continues this weekend as 16 sides bid to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle are among the top-flight sides vying for a place in the last eight, with Liverpool and Arsenal having already exited the competition, while Aston Villa beat Cardiff on Friday night to book their spot.

Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Fulham will be among the Premier League teams looking to build on good league form by booking a rare date at Wembley come April.

Preston beat fellow Championship side Burnley on Saturday to reach the quarter-finals, as Crystal Palace saw off south London neighbours Millwall, before Bournemouth edged Wolves in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Giant-killers Plymouth couldn’t repeat the trick against Manchester City, having beaten Liverpool in round four, while Manchester United are trying to salvage something from an embarrassing season as they face Fulham.

When is the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals?

The FA Cup draw will take place after the conclusion of the match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday, 2 March. It is expected to start after 6.30pm GMT.

How to watch the FA Cup draw

The draw will take place live as part of BBC One’s broadcast of the match between United and Fulham. It will also stream live on the BBC iPlayer.

Who have qualified for the FA Cup quarter-finals?

Ahead of the quarter-final draw, there are eight ties taking place in the fifth round across this weekend. The sides already in the quarter-final hat are:

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Preston North End

Bournemouth

Manchester City

FA Cup fifth-round fixtures

Below are the ties in full:

Friday, 28 February

Aston Villa 2-0 Cardiff City

Saturday, 1 March

Crystal Palace 3-1 Millwall

Preston North End 3-0 Burnley

Bournemouth 1-1 (5-4 pens) Wolves

Manchester City 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

Sunday, 2 March

Newcastle vs Brighton - 1.45pm, ITV11

Manchester United vs Fulham - 4.30pm, BBC One

Monday, 3 March

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town - 7.30pm, ITV4

When will the FA Cup quarter-final ties take place?

According to the FA’s official website, the quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday, 29 March.

The semi-finals are then booked in for Wembley across the weekend of 26 April, with the final taking place on Saturday, 17 May.