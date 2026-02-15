TV channels for every FA Cup fourth-round tie this weekend and how to watch online
The FA Cup returns this weekend with non-league Macclesfield’s clash with Premier League side Brentford one of the TV picks for the fourth round.
Macclesfield were the story of the third-round as they stunned holders Crystal Palace to record the FA Cup’s biggest ever shock by league position.
The Silkman landed another home tie against top-tier opposition, and will play high-flying Brentford on Monday evening, shortly before the fifth-round draw.
Other TV picks include Premier League leaders Arsenal’s meeting with League One strugglers Wigan on Sunday, in a rematch of the 2013-14 semi-finals.
Here’s everything you need to know.
TV channels for every FA Cup fourth-round tie
With the exception of the five matches being played at 3pm on Saturday, every match during the FA fourth-round weekend will be available to watch on discovery+. In addition, the TV channels for this weekend’s live matches are as follows:
Sunday 15 February
12pm: Birmingham City v Leeds United - TNT Sports 3 and discovery+
1.30pm: Grimsby Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
2pm: Oxford United v Sunderland - discovery+
2pm: Stoke City v Fulham - discovery+
4.30pm: Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Monday 16 February
7.30pm: Macclesfield v Brentford - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The fifth-round draw will take place on Monday 16 February, likely ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.
The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup fifth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
