Harrogate stun Wrexham as Birmingham and Wimbledon progress in FA Cup
Jack Muldoon scored the only goal of the game as the League Two club beat their Welsh visitors
Harrogate pulled off an FA Cup upset as the Sky Bet League Two side beat Wrexham 1-0 to reach the second round.
Jack Muldoon scored the only goal of the game with a glancing header midway through the first half and League One high-fliers Wrexham struggled to create clear-cut chances to equalise.
League One leaders Birmingham City avoided the same fate with a 1-0 win at non-league Sutton, with Willum Willumsson scoring the decisive goal in the first half.
Mansfield took advantage of Marcus Poscha’s 16th-minute dismissal to beat sixth-tier Curzon Ashton 4-0 at the Tameside Stadium.
Poscha was adjudged to have handled Will Evans’ shot on the line by referee Thomas Parsons, but claimed the ball had struck his chest.
Lucas Akins scored from the penalty spot and further goals from Stephen Quinn, Ben Waine and Ben Quinn sealed a comprehensive win.
AFC Wimbledon beat bitter rivals MK Dons for the third time in a row after a 2-0 win at Stadium MK.
Goals in each half from Matty Stevens and Omar Bugiel gave the visitors the win, with Connor Lemonheigh-Evans sent off for the home side in the second half.
Leyton Orient scraped past National League South side Boreham Wood 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Meadow Park.
Ethan Galbraith converted the decisive spot-kick for the visitors after Tom Whelan, Chris Bush and Junior Dixon had all failed with their attempts.
Orient, who had defender Jayden Sweeney sent off in extra time, had led 2-0 through goals from Sonny Perkins and Dan Agyei, but the home side roared back with goals from Tyrone Marsh and Charlie O’Connell.
PA
