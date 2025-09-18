Football authorities consider changes to throw-ins and corners in latest rule update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football authorities are considering introducing time limits for throw-ins and corners, marking a potential new phase in the ongoing effort to curb time-wasting.

This move follows encouraging early results from the new eight-second rule for goalkeepers, implemented at the start of the current season.

Senior football figures have indicated that these limits are seen as a key step to boost effective playing time and enhance the fan experience. Referees have been visibly counting down the final five seconds before goalkeepers must release the ball since the summer law change, which itself followed successful trials in competitions like Premier League 2.

The move has given greater certainty to goalkeepers, opponents and spectators, and may yet be extended to other areas of the game, but trials would be required to iron out the practicalities and see if there are any unintended consequences.

Data published by Stats Perform covering the first 40 Premier League matches of the current season show the ball was in play on average for 54 minutes and 21 seconds, down 133 seconds on the previous campaign.

That has been attributed in some quarters to long throws making a comeback. Any trials of time limits would have to bear in mind the time genuinely needed for a team to reset and still provide the option of teams bringing players forward for a long throw.

On the worldwide rule change, Scottish Football Association head of referees Willie Collum said earlier this year: “We think it will make the game much quicker because the goalkeepers now are under pressure to release a ball.

“We’ll have prepared our referees tactically for that as well, forgetting just about the decision-making, the eight seconds and punishing it. We also know there will be a lot of shorter balls at times in and around the penalty area. We need our referees to be well prepared for that.

“But, it’s like any rule change, the clubs are aware of it. We’ve spoken to a lot of goalkeeper coaches who are saying they’ve already been coaching it, working at it. So, we don’t think we’ll see a great amount of issues with that.”

Football’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will hold its next annual general meeting in Wales in February.