Everton become latest Premier League club to sell women’s team to parent company

Everton’s women’s team have been acquired by the parent company which also controls the men’s team.

The team has been bought by Roundhouse Capital, owned and controlled by American businessman Dan Friedkin, and was the entity used for the takeover of the club which was completed last December.

The transaction will also benefit the men’s team financially from the standpoint of Premier League profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) as the sale can be recorded as revenue in the club’s accounts.

It will also allow the women’s team to attract dedicated minority investment and operate as a standalone entity.

Under PSR, clubs cannot exceed maximum losses of £105m over a three-year accounting period.

It is understood the transaction is at a fair-market valuation, as required by the Premier League under its associated party transaction (APT) rules governing deals between entities linked to a club’s ownership.

The move by Everton follows the sale by Chelsea and Aston Villa of their respective women’s teams to related companies.

Chelsea transferred the ownership of the women’s team to Blueco 22 Midco Ltd on 28 June 2024, two days before the end of the financial year.

The west London club valued their women’s team at £200m before the sale went through, their latest accounts show.

In April, the Blues announced a pre-tax profit of £128.4m for the year ending on 30 June 2024 – with £198.7m raised by selling subsidiaries.

But the full accounts, published on Companies House, showed the sale of the women’s team to Blueco Midco was the reason the club posted a profit.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, agreed to sell their women's team to their own parent company, V Sports, to avoid being in breach of breaching PSR.

V Sports, controlled by the Villa owners, billionaires Wes Edens and Nassef Sawaris, also holds stakes in other clubs in Spain and Portugal, while having partnerships in place with Egyptian and Japanese sides.