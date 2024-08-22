Everton facing injury crisis with just 14 senior players fit for clash with Tottenham

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Everton boss Sean Dyche could have only 14 fit senior players available for Saturday’s Premier League game at Tottenham.

Dyche was without several key players in last week’s 3-0 opening-day home defeat to Brighton and availability issues continue to undermine his side’s start to the season.

He said: “We’re stretched unfortunately. We’re down to about 14 recognised first-team players at the minute, so that’s not perfect, but the challenge is right in front of us as always.

“We’ve lost a few bodies in pre-season, which has been unfortunate, they’re searching for true fitness and we’ve got to get them fit and we’ve lost more who might not be available for this weekend.”

Dyche revealed stand-in captain James Tarkowski is the latest injury doubt, while fellow defender Ashley Young is suspended after his red card against Brighton.

“Jarrad Branthwaite is still a bit away,” Dyche said. “He is not close at the moment. A few of the lads like Seamus Coleman and James Garner are getting a bit closer and have just come back into training with the group.

Ashley Young was sent off against Brighton ( Getty Images )

“James Tarkowski has got a ‘maybe’ situation, so we will have to look at that going into the next game. We obviously know the right-back situation with Ashley Young now suspended as well.”

Fellow right-back Nathan Patterson is working his way back from hamstring surgery in April and striker Youssef Chermiti is out after a minor foot operation earlier this month.

“It is an ongoing challenge,” Dyche added.

“We haven’t got much financially to correct it so we are just going to work with the players and hope they can get back to being fit and then stay fit,” Dyche said.

The former Burnley manager said he had no updates on takeover speculation linking Crystal Palace joint owner John Textor with the club and that it was “unlikely” there will be anymore transfer activity before the window closes at the end of the month.

Everton are facing another tough start to the season ( Getty Images )

“The club seems pretty steadfast with the work that we’ve done,” Dyche said. “But with the shifting sands of football, who knows what will happen?

“But generally it’s a place where everyone says ‘we are where we are’ sort of thing.”

PA