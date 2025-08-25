Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton have made Tyler Dibling the second biggest signing in their history by buying the teenager from Southampton for a fee that could rise to £40m.

The Merseyside club will pay an initial £35m, plus a potential £5m in add-ons, for the 19-year-old, as David Moyes has made his eighth summer signing.

The England Under-21 international believes Moyes will be the ideal manager for him and looked forward to improving alongside flair players such as Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye.

He explained: “I think the manager is perfect for me. Obviously he's helped so many players before who were in my position. I've spoken to him and I know he's going to be good for me.

“There are so many players here to learn from, real quality players like Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye. I’d say the wow factor in my game is my dribbling. That’s what I’m best at and that’s what I want to excite the fans, and I hope I’ll get to do a lot of it.

“My aim for this season is just to play as many games as I can and to help the team as much as I can with goals and assists. As a team, hopefully we can have a good season and see where it goes.”

Moyes had spent the summer searching for a right winger, with Southampton rejecting two bids for Dibling before getting back in touch with Everton on Friday.

And he added: “I think I’ve come to Everton at the perfect time and hopefully I can be here for many years. [The Brighton win on Sunday] gave me a feel for the club. It looked unbelievable. I also played in the last men’s game at Goodison. It was so loud. I was looking around and thinking, 'This is quality'. That was a really good insight for me into what it's like here with the fans and the atmosphere they can create.”

Moyes has also signed Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Adam Aznou, Tom King and Grealish this summer, spending more than £100m.

And he added: “Tyler adds to our attacking options and we will support him in his future development. We are eager to build a team that Evertonians can enjoy watching and be proud of, and Tyler can help us achieve that.”