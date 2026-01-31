Beto salvages draw for Everton with late strike at Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Substitute Beto struck in the seventh minute of added time to earn Everton a dramatic 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton.

Albion were poised to celebrate a first win in four top-flight outings thanks to Pascal Gross’ first goal since returning to the club from Borussia Dortmund.

But, after Jake O’Brien’s thumping effort was spilled by Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen at the death, Beto tapped home the rebound, sparking wild scenes in the away end and prompting Toffees boss David Moyes to run on to the pitch to celebrate.

Everton move on to 34 points courtesy of the late drama, while Brighton remain three points below following a solitary victory from their last 11 league fixtures.

Ahead of kick-off at the Amex Stadium, there was a minute’s applause in memory of Brighton women’s coach Rado Vidosic, who died on Tuesday aged 64 following a battle with cancer.

Seagulls midfielder Gross saw a close-range effort deflected wide and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept out a backheeled attempt from Danny Welbeck during a bright start from the hosts.

Albion were almost rewarded for their greater attacking intent in the 19th minute.

Following a sloppy pass from Toffees midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kaoru Mitoma burst into the box after exchanging passes with Welbeck, only for his dinked effort to roll agonisingly wide of the right post.

Everton began a new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium by beating Brighton 2-0 in the reverse fixture in August.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring that day and looked most likely to provide a spark for the visitors during a insipid opening period in which they failed to register an attempt at goal.

Kicking towards the travelling fans in the second half, Everton resumed with increased purpose and finally threatened when a low shot from Dewsbury-Hall flashed wide in the 52nd minute.

Moyes’ men should have broken the deadlock 15 minutes later.

Following a poor pass from Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, Thierno Barry escaped down the left wing and squared the ball, only for the unmarked Dewsbury-Hall to direct his low effort too close to Verbruggen.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Brighton were under intense pressure and escaped again when Toffees captain James Tarkowski almost headed home.

The away team were made to pay for the missed chances with 17 minutes to go.

After Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari delivered a low cross from the right, substitute Charalampos Kostoulas stepped over the ball, allowing Germany international Gross, who rejoined the south-coast club earlier this month, to fire into the bottom left corner from level with the penalty spot.

Brighton looked to have done enough to survive an initial six minutes of added time.

But, with only seconds of the contest remaining, Verbruggen was unable to hold on to O’Brien’s powerful effort and Beto pounced.