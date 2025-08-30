Jack Grealish shines again as Everton take three points at Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish continued his excellent start to life at Everton with two more assists in a 3-2 win over troubled Wolves.

The on-loan Manchester City winger created goals for Beto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and was also involved in Iliman Ndiaye’s strike as David Moyes’ side earned the three points at Molineux.

Grealish, who was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad on Friday, has already made four goals for his new club after registering just two Premier League assists in two miserable campaigns at City.

And he looks like giving Everton the X factor which will keep them away from trouble this season.

Wolves, in contrast, look set for a difficult campaign as they slipped to a third straight defeat, with Hee-Chan Hwang making it 1-1 and Rodrigo Gomes setting up a grandstand finish.

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen was missing with a “niggle”, amid repeated bids from Newcastle, and whether the Norway international will be at the club when Monday’s transfer window shuts remains to be seen.

Even if he is, a season of struggle looks on the cards following the loss of key players.

Everton were sharper from the off and struck the first blow in the sixth minute as Grealish grabbed his third assist in two matches.

He headed Vitaliy Mykolenko’s cross back across goal for Beto to simply nod in at the far post.

Wolves’ response was good and they levelled in the 21st minute with a goal out of nothing.

It was made by Marshall Munetsi’s brilliant ball from the right touchline, which dissected goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and the Everton defence and allowed Hwang to slam home from 12 yards.

A few spicy challenges increased the intensity of the match and Everton restored their lead 12 minutes later.

This time it was a pre-assist for Grealish moments after he could have scored.

He was denied by Jose Sa from an acute angle but soon got the ball back and slipped in Dewsbury-Hall, who crossed for Ndiaye to tap in at the far post.

Everton extended their lead 10 minutes after the break and Grealish was again at the heart of it.

He surged forward, played in Dewsbury-Hall and the former Chelsea midfielder did the rest, slamming home at the near post.

Wolves set up an exciting finish when Gomes tucked home David Wolfe’s cross at the far post and they piled late pressure on their visitors.

They could have levelled in the third minute of stoppage time but Gomes fizzed wide after Pickford could only parry Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s effort.