Everton approach Man City about signing Jack Grealish on season-long loan deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton have approached Manchester City about the possibility of taking Jack Grealish on loan for the season.

Grealish, 29, was stuck on the fringes of City’s squad last season and his prospects look no brighter after a summer in which the talented 21-year-old French midfielder Rayan Cherki joined Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Guardiola left Grealish out of his selection for the recent Club World Cup after coming to a mutual agreement with the winger that he needed a break.

Grealish joined City from boyhood club Aston Villa in a transfer worth £100m, which made him the most expensive English footballer in history. And although he has been linked with a return to Villa, it is Everton who have taken the first steps to secure his signature.

Everton are hoping to push on after a 13th-placed finish last season under returning manager David Moyes, having moved into their new ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, over the summer.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish could move on this summer (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

The club completed the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea on Wednesday for around £25m.

“Everton’s one of the biggest clubs in the country, and I think that in the next couple of years, the future is going to be bright. It was an easy decision in the end to come here and play for this club,” Dewsbury-Hall said.

Everton have been busy in the transfer market this off-season, with Dewsbury-Hall the fifth major signing after Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.

But Moyes said last week that he wants “six more signings” to be content going into the new campaign.