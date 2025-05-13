Goodison Park saved from demolition and will become home of Everton Women
The men’s team will be moving to Bramley-Moore Dock from the start of next season
Everton’s historic Goodison Park will not be demolished when the men’s team move to their new stadium and will instead become the new home of the women’s team, the club have announced .
Everton have hosted matches at Goodison since 1892 and the men’s side will play there for the final time on Sunday when they host Southampton, in what promises to be an emotional occasion for Evertonians.
The Toffees have built a new £800m stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and the 53-000 capacity arena will become the new home of the men’s team from the start of the next Premier League season.
But Goodison will remain open and will instead host Women’s Super League matches from next season, with the women’s side moving from nearby Walton Hall Park - which has a capacity of just over 2,000 - to the iconic ground.
The decision follows an in-depth review of the Goodison Legacy project by Everton’s new owners The Friedkin Group, with the club reaching the conclusion that football should stay in the community. Previous plans to demolish Goodison and renovate the area have been shelved.
With a capacity of 39,572, Goodison Park will also become the largest dedicated women’s football stadium in England, with Everton also announcing plans to host some academy matches there.
Everton captain Megan Finnigan said: "This move is a testament to where the women's game is right now and, more importantly, where it is heading.
"Goodison is a magical stadium with a deep heritage and close ties to the local community.
"Leading the team out for that first home match of next season will be nothing short of a career highlight - and the prospect of what Everton Women can become with such an iconic ground to call our home is hugely exciting."
Dave Kelly, the chair of Everton’s fan advisory board, said: “Goodison Park holds the most special place in the hearts of all Evertonians. It has been a glorious home for the men’s team since 1892, and for it now to be transformed into a home for Everton Women is something I know many if not every Blue will support.
“The women’s game is growing hugely, and it is only fitting that we have a ground that provides the opportunity for Everton Women to be at the forefront of that growth, enabling us to hopefully challenge for honours. It is a historic moment for the Club and our wonderful stadium.”
