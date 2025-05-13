Goodison Park saved from demolition and will become home of Everton Women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton’s historic Goodison Park will not be demolished when the men’s team move to their new stadium and will instead become the new home of the women’s team, the club have announced .

Everton have hosted matches at Goodison since 1892 and the men’s side will play there for the final time on Sunday when they host Southampton, in what promises to be an emotional occasion for Evertonians.

The Toffees have built a new £800m stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and the 53-000 capacity arena will become the new home of the men’s team from the start of the next Premier League season.

open image in gallery Everton’s women’s team will move into Goodison Park ( Getty )

But Goodison will remain open and will instead host Women’s Super League matches from next season, with the women’s side moving from nearby Walton Hall Park - which has a capacity of just over 2,000 - to the iconic ground.

The decision follows an in-depth review of the Goodison Legacy project by Everton’s new owners The Friedkin Group, with the club reaching the conclusion that football should stay in the community. Previous plans to demolish Goodison and renovate the area have been shelved.

With a capacity of 39,572, Goodison Park will also become the largest dedicated women’s football stadium in England, with Everton also announcing plans to host some academy matches there.

Everton captain Megan Finnigan said: "This move is a testament to where the women's game is right now and, more importantly, where it is heading.

"Goodison is a magical stadium with a deep heritage and close ties to the local community.

"Leading the team out for that first home match of next season will be nothing short of a career highlight - and the prospect of what Everton Women can become with such an iconic ground to call our home is hugely exciting."

open image in gallery Everton's women's team in action against Liverpool at Goodison Park ( Getty )

Dave Kelly, the chair of Everton’s fan advisory board, said: “Goodison Park holds the most special place in the hearts of all Evertonians. It has been a glorious home for the men’s team since 1892, and for it now to be transformed into a home for Everton Women is something I know many if not every Blue will support.

“The women’s game is growing hugely, and it is only fitting that we have a ground that provides the opportunity for Everton Women to be at the forefront of that growth, enabling us to hopefully challenge for honours. It is a historic moment for the Club and our wonderful stadium.”