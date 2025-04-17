Everton fan, 62, slapped with lifetime ban from new stadium after filming himself stealing food
The stadium has not officially opened yet and will become the permanent home of Everton for the 2025/26 season
A 62-year-old Everton fan who filmed himself stealing food has been slapped with a lifetime ban from the club’s new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock - before it has officially opened.
The Toffees’s new 52,888-capacity stadium will become the true home of the club from next season onwards, and the ground has already staged two separate test events allowing fans inside for the first time.
The first of these events saw 10,000 fans attend to watch an U18s friendly with Wigan Athletic on February 17 - and from that, one supporter has already been prohibited from ever watching Everton inside the ground again.
This came after a video circulated on social media which appeared to show the fan in question walk away with his food without paying. He was brought a box of chicken strips by a member of the catering staff before asking for a “black coffee with sugar” - and once the staff member had turned turned his back, he abandoned the counter seemingly without out paying, saying “adios amigo” as he sauntered away.
Everton have now responded by handing the individual an “indefinite ban” from attending future Everton games.
“Following enquiries into a social media clip showing clear theft of food during the first test event at Everton Stadium (17 February 2025), a 62-year-old male from the Rainhill area was identified as being responsible,” a club spokesperson said.
“The matter was referred to Merseyside Police and the individual has been dealt with by means of an out-of-court disposal. As part of this resolution, he has agreed to make a donation equivalent to the cost of the stolen items (£12.75) to Everton in the Community.
“In line with the club’s zero-tolerance approach to such behaviour, the individual has also been issued with an indefinite ban from Everton Football Club and his seasonal membership has been revoked.
“The club will continue to work with local authorities and event staff to ensure that all visitors to Everton Stadium can enjoy a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment.”
Everton will move into their new stadium after 133 years at Goodison Park, with manager David Moyes set to lead them into this new era with their Premier League status in tact.
The club are currently 17 points clear of the relegation zone, with their safety all but secure with six games of the season to play.
Everton have staged another test event at the ground since the incident in February, with the U21s playing out a clash with Bolton Wanderers B in front of a bumper crowd of 25,000.
