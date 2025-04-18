Injured Ederson to miss Everton trip as Man City focus on Champions League spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has confirmed goalkeeper Ederson will miss Manchester City’s final trip to Goodison Park but Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji are pushing to return against Everton.

Champions League qualification is the focus at the end of a challenging season that has seen their unprecedented run of Premier League successes end after four straight crowns.

Fifth-placed City continue that charge on Saturday afternoon at Everton, where goalkeeper Ederson will be absent after coming off with a groin issue in last weekend’s thrilling 5-2 turnaround against Crystal Palace.

“Not ready for tomorrow,” Guardiola said of the Brazil shot-stopper. “I don’t know (longer term). But for that game he’s not ready.”

The City boss confirmed star striker Erling Haaland will not be ready for “the next games”, while defenders Nathan Ake and John Stones are “getting better” but remain absent.

There is better news regarding Akanji and Foden. The former is closing in on a return from the abductor injury sustained against Real Madrid in mid-February and forward Foden is making progress after missing Palace with a knock sustained in the Manchester derby.

“Phil came back on Thursday and today will be the second training session since the action from Old Trafford,” Guardiola said.

“Manu makes two or three training sessions with us and I see him moving really well. We’ll see today (when he can come back).”

City have a fantastic recent record against Everton and are looking to strengthen their grip on a top-five place as they hunt Champions League football.

“Of course it is motivation,” Guardiola said. “I think that it’s not a bad thing to fight to qualify for the Champions League.

“We could be in a very lower position in the Premier League if you have done few things we have done these four, five months. We could be 11, 12, 13, 14. I don’t have any doubts of that.

“I take it like, OK, I’ve not been good but it’s in our hands. Of course Goodison Park and Villa are massively important because it’s just six games. We don’t have much time.

“I know our qualification path for the Etihad – win all the games we have here and take one or two games away. We have our first opportunity tomorrow in Liverpool.”

Tuesday’s home game against fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa follows hot on the heels of City’s final match at Goodison Park.

“Goodison Park is so special, like all traditional stadiums in England,” Guardiola said. “When you go to Fulham or Villa Park, stadiums like that, you feel the atmosphere is special.

“But the clubs grow and I’m pretty sure the new stadium will be nicer in terms of being maybe more comfortable. A difficult place to go, a nice place to go.”