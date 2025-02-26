Jake O’Brien equaliser at Brentford keeps Everton’s unbeaten run going

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake O’Brien’s first Everton goal stretched their unbeaten run to seven Premier League matches after a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Yoane Wissa’s 13th goal of the season looked set to condemn boss David Moyes to only a second defeat in his eighth league match back in charge.

But Irish defender O’Brien’s second-half header made it 15 points from a possible 24 since Moyes returned to the hot-seat.

The Toffees could have won it as well, had in-form striker Beto not come out on the wrong side of his personal duel with Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Brentford had won their last two matches and their intent was clear from the off with Keane Lewis-Potter pinging a shot just wide of Jordan Pickford’s right-hand post with just 40 seconds on the clock.

Kevin Schade then curled in a cross to that far post which Wissa headed straight at Pickford.

The lively Schade almost embarrassed O’Brien by dispossessing the defender as he attempted to clear his lines, but Pickford was out quickly to collect the loose ball.

Beto, with five goals in his last four league matches, should have scored at least one more before half-time, first when Bees defender Ethan Pinnock slipped as he tried to deal with a long ball.

The Brazilian tripped over Pinnock but picked himself up and went through one-on-one with Flekken, but his shot was blocked by the Bees keeper.

Moments later a Charly Alcaraz header sent Beto through once more, but again Flekken was out quickly to make another fine save.

An injury to Alcaraz halted Everton’s momentum, and in the subsequent stoppage time Brentford struck.

Pickford had just tipped a Wissa shot wide, but moments later when Schade’s throw bounced in the Everton penalty area, Bryan Mbeumo’s header came back off the crossbar and Wissa was first to react to nod in the rebound.

After the break Wissa had the ball in the net again only to be flagged offside.

The Bees looked comfortable, but they are the only side without a home Premier League clean sheet this season.

They were breached again when Everton equalised in the 76th minute as, from a Brentford-style counter-attack, the ball was worked to Vitalii Mykolenko on the corner of the area.

Mykolenko launched a high cross to the far post where O’Brien lost his marker Paris Maghoma – who had come on as a substitute moments earlier – and dived forward to plant his header past Flekken.

Beto had another late chance to win it for the visitors, but he was foiled once again by Flekken as the Bees clung on for a point.