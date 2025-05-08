Ruben Amorim believes fighting spirit carried Man Utd to Europa League final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim felt Manchester United’s fighting spirit helped mask their weaknesses as Mason Mount inspired a comeback victory against Athletic Bilbao to help set up an “all or nothing” Europa League final against Tottenham.

The Red Devils overcame a slow start to win 3-0 at a stunned San Mames and did so again having stuttered in Thursday’s semi-final second leg at Old Trafford, where Mikel Jaureguizar brilliantly put Ernesto Valverde’s visitors ahead.

Substitute Mount settled nerves in the 72nd minute with a fantastic turn and finish, with Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund scoring before the United midfielder wrapped up a 4-1 victory with a stunning strike from distance.

The 7-1 aggregate semi-final triumph flattered the Red Devils, who will now return to Bilbao to take on fellow Premier League strugglers Spurs in an mouthwatering all-English final on May 21.

“It was a good result,” United head coach Amorim said. “I think if you look at both games it was so much tougher than if you look just to the result.

“We have so many (areas of) weakness and you can understand that in the game, but we are fighting and we managed to pass (through). I think we deserve, if you look at two games, to be in the final.”

The Europa League final sees the sides 15th and 16th in the Premier League standings go head to head, offering both the chance to save their seasons with silverware and Champions League qualification.

Spurs have already beaten United three times this term and Amorim is hoping it will be fourth time lucky.

“Every game has its history,” Amorim said. “So, we lost the three last games, we can win this one.

“So, if you look at the odds, we are closer to win than to lose. Both teams are going to play like all or nothing in this kind of game. It’s quite similar.

“The position of the coach is quite similar. I know that Ange (Postecoglou) has one more year. It is different the context, but we are struggling, both of us.

“So, I don’t know what is going to happen – that is a good thing and a bad thing with this team. I never know. I will try to prepare the game, but I think we are improving.

“If we have more solutions… and you can see that we can take (Alejandro) Garnacho that gives us the speed the transition for Amad (Diallo), and to have that possibility can help us to win games.

“Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, all these players we can choose from these players, and to prepare a final in a better way.

“We have to understand that it’s a final. It’s completely different from Premier League games.”

Thursday was a particularly sweet evening for Mount, who has endured all manner of injury setbacks since his big-money move from Chelsea to United in July 2023.

Put to Amorim he had a massive smile on his face when the England international struck from distance, he said: “Not just me. If you look at the bench, that is the best thing.

“That is the best feeling as a coach when we look at the other guys on the bench, and they are so happy for Mason Mount because everybody in that dressing room sees Mason Mount doing everything he can to be available.

“He’s a really good player and you can see both goals are really, really good goals.”