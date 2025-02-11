Radu Dragusin will do everything he can for ‘smooth recovery’ after knee surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin is determined to come back stronger following surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The Romanian sustained a serious knee injury during the Europa League win against Elfsborg on January 30, and is set for a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

After having an operation on Tuesday morning, the 23-year-old posted a picture of himself on social media from his hospital bed at the start of a long road back to fitness.

“This morning, I successfully got through the surgery, which went perfectly. I am grateful to the entire medical team for their care and professionalism,” Dragusin wrote on Instagram.

“At the same time, I am thankful for all the messages of encouragement and your continuous support. It’s wonderful to feel this kind of support.

“I will do everything I can to ensure a smooth recovery and come back stronger as soon as possible.”

Dragusin, signed from Genoa for £25million in January last year, has made a total of 28 appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s side this season, including 14 Premier League starts.

The loss of Dragusin was the latest in a long injury list for the under-pressure Spurs boss, who has seen his side now exit the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the space of 72 hours.

Spurs sit 14th in the Premier League ahead of their next game at home to Manchester United on Sunday, with Europe now the sole focus for Postecoglou to deliver a trophy in his second season.