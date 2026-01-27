Fans of Europa League club killed in minibus crash in Romania
The fans were travelling to watch their team play Lyon on Thursday evening
Seven supporters of Greek football club PAOK have tragically died in a minibus crash in Romania while travelling to a Europa League match in Lyon, the Greek government confirmed on Tuesday.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed profound sorrow, stating he was "deeply shaken" by the "tragic accident in Romania that cost the lives of seven young compatriots."
He confirmed the government and its embassy are "in close coordination with local authorities, providing every possible form of support."
Mr Mitsotakis extended "sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and the PAOK community," hoping "the injured will recover quickly”.
PAOK is working directly with the government, coordinating support for families and injured fans, and sending representatives to Romania.
Rival clubs, including Olympiakos and Panathinaikos, issued messages of unity and condolence.
The Europa League fixture in France remains scheduled for Thursday.
PAOK currently sit 12th in the Europa League table and still have a chance of finishing in the top eight to secure automatic qualification to the knockout rounds.
They are two points behind eighth-placed Real Betis heading into the final round of league phase matches.
Meanwhile, French outfit Lyon have already sealed their place in the last 16 of the Europa League as they sit top of the league phase table.
Lyon have won six of their seven matches to date, leaving them above Premier League club Aston Villa on goal difference.
