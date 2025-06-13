Spurs’ Mikey Moore aiming for another European trophy with England Under-19s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikey Moore is excited to show new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank what he can do – but the teenager’s immediate focus is ending an unforgettable breakthrough campaign with another European trophy.

Having made his Spurs debut at the end of the last season, the highly-rated 17-year-old kicked on and showed glimpses of his outstanding potential during a topsy-turvy campaign in north London.

Moore made 19 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, with five of those coming in a Europa League campaign that ended with Tottenham beating Manchester United to win a first trophy since 2008.

The winger was on the bench in Bilbao and three weeks on has more continental glory in his sights as England kick-off their bid for Under-19 European Championship glory against Norway on Saturday.

“It was a top experience – some of the best times of my life on that Wednesday night,” Moore told the PA news agency.

“Hopefully going on to win another medal and another trophy with these boys here would be a brilliant feeling, and experience for everyone.

“There’s some top players. We think we can go on and hopefully win the tournament. It’s been a good little build-up but excited to get into the games now.”

England have been preparing for their shot at Under-19s glory in Romania over the past week, when it was confirmed Brentford boss Frank would be succeeding Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham manager.

“With Ange, I’m thankful to him,” Moore said. “He gave me an opportunity to go and show people what I could do.

“Now I’m just excited to get back and hopefully go and impress the new manager. Try and show what I can do, really.

“I started away at Brentford, where obviously he was in charge, and I’ve played against his team before.

“I’ve heard that he’s a good man and he’s a good manager. One of the boys here (with the Under-19s) works under him and says good things about him, so I’m just excited to get going under him, really.”

Frank is sure to be an interested observer as Moore looks to help England win the Under-19 Euros for the third time.

The 17-year-old could be one of the stars of the tournament judging by some of his Spurs displays, with team-mate James Maddison likening him to Neymar after October’s Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar.

Moore went on to become the youngest Englishman to score a major European goal, breaking a record held by Jimmy Greaves since 1957, with his superb goal against Elfsborg in January, but there have also been some difficult moments.

“When I look back on the season, when I go back to (last) pre-season I didn’t ever expect to be in the position I was halfway through the season,” Moore said.

“But obviously it wasn’t all great, it didn’t all go to plan. I think there were certain parts in the season where I’ve not struggled, but had down moments.

“But when I look back on it it’s been a massive learning year for me, and it’s obviously come to an end now almost, and we came out successful. It’s a season I will always look back on and be proud of.”