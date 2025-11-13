Euro 2028 schedule confirmed as Wembley misses out on hosting first England game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will kick off their Euro 2028 campaign at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, should they secure direct qualification, with fellow co-hosts the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales guaranteed to play all their group stage matches on home soil.

The tournament’s official launch in central London on Wednesday, which included the unveiling of the full match schedule, was met with a small but vocal pro-Palestine protest outside.

Chants against Israel’s continued membership of UEFA could be heard, at times making presentations difficult to follow.

Organisers confirmed England’s opening fixture at the Etihad, followed by their subsequent two group games at Wembley, assuming direct qualification.

Should England top Group B, their journey would continue at Newcastle’s St James’ Park before returning to Wembley for the remainder of the tournament.

open image in gallery England will play their first game of Euro 2028 at Man City’s Etihad Stadium if they qualify directly for the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

The national stadium is slated to host one quarter-final, both semi-finals, and the final on July 9, which has been scheduled for a 5pm kick-off – three hours earlier than the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, which saw chaotic scenes as ticketless fans attempted to force entry.

If England finishes second in their group, their path would lead them to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for the last 16, then on to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Wales is set to open the tournament at the Cardiff venue on June 9.

Nine stadiums across eight cities will host the competition, with Villa Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium also among the Premier League venues selected.

Each of the four nations will host a quarter-final, while the Republic, Scotland, and Wales will also play their last-16 ties at home if they win their respective groups – E, F, and A.

A potential Wembley quarter-final clash between England and Wales could materialise if both teams emerge as group winners.

Organisers announced that three million tickets would be made available, surpassing any previous European Championship, though specific pricing details were not confirmed at this stage.

While the four host nations will participate in qualification, two reserved spots will be allocated to any hosts that fail to either win their group or finish as one of the eight best runners-up.

Northern Ireland will also play a role, with Belfast hosting the tournament qualifying draw on December 6 next year.

A redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast had initially been planned as the tenth venue in what began as a five-nation bid, but its inclusion was withdrawn in September 2024 after the UK Government declined to provide funding for the necessary building work.

Debbie Hewitt, chair of the Football Association and UK and Ireland 2028 Ltd, stated: "Today marks a proud milestone for football across the UK and Ireland as we celebrate the launch of Euro 2028.

open image in gallery UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is excited to ‘welcome millions of fans into legendary stadiums’ at Euro 2028 ( AP )

“Working with UEFA and our football and government partners, we will deliver the best-ever Euro. It will be a tournament for the fans and a festival of everything we love about the game – its passion and ability to bring people together."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin added: "The host nations, where the game first took shape, are eager to welcome millions of fans into legendary stadiums, providing the right stage for a festival of emotions, vividly encapsulated in the design we presented today."

The UK Government, Scottish Government, Welsh Government, and the Government of Ireland will collectively invest up to £740 million towards security and other costs, including a contribution alongside other football partners to a £45 million social impact fund.

An independent assessment projects the tournament will generate £3.6 billion in socio-economic benefit between 2028 and 2031.