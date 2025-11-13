Euro 2028 organisers reveal stance on controversial dynamic ticket pricing policy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Organisers of the Euro 2028 tournament in the UK and Ireland have definitively ruled out the use of dynamic ticket pricing, with football chiefs emphasising a commitment to affordability for fans.

Debbie Hewitt, chair of the Football Association and the tournament board, stated that making widely available, affordable tickets is "fundamental" to the event's success.

Dynamic pricing, a system where ticket costs fluctuate based on demand, is a common practice in sectors such as hotels and airlines but remains less prevalent for sports and entertainment events in the UK.

Public awareness of the model surged in 2024 following its application to Oasis reunion tour tickets, where prices escalated rapidly as prospective buyers queued online.

open image in gallery Debbie Hewitt says Euro 2028 organisers are determined to make the tournament as accessible and affordable as possible (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham confirmed that such a system would not be implemented for Euro 2028.

"There won’t be any dynamic ticket pricing. I think that’s really well established," he said at the tournament launch.

Bullingham further outlined that approximately half of all tickets would fall into the more accessible Category Three and the even cheaper Fan First category. For context, Category Three tickets for Euro 2024 were priced at 60 euros (£53), with Fan First tickets costing 30 euros (£26.50).

This approach contrasts with FIFA, which has faced criticism for its "variable" pricing structure for next summer’s World Cup, though the global governing body notes its commonality in host nation North America and has pledged fixed prices for certain fan categories.

Reiterating the importance of accessibility, Ms Hewitt added: "Right in the front of our minds is, this has to be an affordable Euros to a significant number of people who are waiting."

She acknowledged the necessity of revenue generation for football redistribution but stressed the importance of creative solutions to ensure broad access at reasonable prices.

open image in gallery Mark Bullingham categorically ruled out the use of dynamic ticket pricing for Euro 2028 (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Beyond ticket costs, organisers are also exploring ways to subsidise travel for ticket holders.

Furthermore, a 5pm kick-off time has been selected for the final, a decision made with fan convenience in mind.

Mr Bullingham explained that this earlier time, compared to the Euro 2020 final's 8pm start (partially influenced by US television audiences), aims to ease travel options for supporters on a Sunday evening.

A full announcement regarding ticket pricing is anticipated in the final quarter of 2027.