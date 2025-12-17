Ethan McLeod: Macclesfield forward killed in car accident while driving home from game
McLeod was driving home from a game against Bedford Town when his car collided with a barrier
Macclesfield forward Ethan McLeod has died after being involved in a car accident while travelling back from a game on Tuesday night.
The 21-year-old was returning from Macclesfield’s match at Bedford Town and was driving on the M1 when his car hit the nearside metal barrier. Police said it was a single vehicle crash and that McLeod died at the scene.
Macclesfield paid tribute to McLeod as they confirmed his death and said he was a “incredibly talented and well-respected” member of the team with an “infectious personality”.
The non-league side said: “With the heaviest of hearts and an overwhelming sense of surrealism that Macclesfield FC can confirm the passing of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod.
“Travelling back from Bedford Town last night, Ethan was involved in a car accident on the M1 which tragically took his life.
“News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.”
McLeod joined Macclesfield in July after spending 10 years at the academy of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He had a loan spell at Alvechurch before leaving Wolves and went on to play for Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge before signing for Macclesfield.
Macclesfield, who play in the sixth-tier of English football in National League North, are currently looking forward to a third-round FA Cup tie with holders Crystal Palace, and will host the Premier League team on Saturday 10 January.
