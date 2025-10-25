Pep Guardiola warns Norway boss that Erling Haaland will not get much rest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has warned Norway manager Stale Solbakken that prolific striker Erling Haaland may not get much rest this season.

Haaland has made a blistering start to the campaign for both Guardiola’s Manchester City and Norway, scoring a remarkable 24 goals from just 14 appearances.

His stunning form has not only established City as strong contenders for honours once again but put Norway on the brink of qualification for the World Cup.

The Scandinavian country have not appeared on that stage since 1998 but, while Haaland is vital to Solbakken’s team, City boss Guardiola can ill afford to be without him either.

Guardiola said: “I’m so sorry for my colleague Stale Solbakken from the national team of Norway but I’m not thinking about that.

“Maybe at the end if we win the Premier League 10 points in front and 10 fixtures from the end he’ll take a rest. Now he feels fit, he feels fine.

“The Champions League is massively important. We are in a position right now where the games we’ve played so far and the next two games at home will give us a really, really big chance to finish in the first eight.

“In the Premier League, I don’t have the feeling Arsenal are going to drop many points. That is a reality.

“Liverpool lost a few games in the league but I think they remain one of the main favourites. Three or four points at this stage is nothing.

“I have the feeling both teams will lose few points and that’s why we have to be there.”

Haaland has scored in his last 12 matches for club or country and will be hoping to extend that sequence as City travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

He is also nearing a century of goals in the competition after his double against Everton last week took him to 96 from 105.

City are still without key midfielder Rodri and will check on the fitness of his deputy Nico Gonzalez after he came off with a foot injury at Villarreal on Tuesday.