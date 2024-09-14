Pep Guardiola issues Erling Haaland update after death of close family friend

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Erling Haaland will make a late decision on whether he plays against Brentford this weekend following the death of a close family friend.

Ivar Eggja was the best man at father Alf-Inge Haaland’s wedding and was affectionately called “uncle” by Erling. The 59-year-old Eggja developed a close personal relationship with the Manchester City striker and was a key part of his inner circle.

“You are a legend, Ivar,” Haaland posted on social media this week, alongside a series of photos with Eggja. “Words cannot describe how much you meant to me! Words cannot describe how much you will be missed!

Erling Haaland, left, posted this picture on Instagram with father Alf-Inge and family friend Ivar Eggja, right ( Instagram/@erling.haaland )

“Thank you for everything, you madman. We will see each other again. Rest in peace, Ivar.”

Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, also paid tribute.

“Ever since I met you, I thought your power was to brighten up any room,” she said. “I didn’t know it was a superpower, and that you would go through so much, so soon, so fast, in a way that is the best example of strength, dignity, tolerance and optimism that family and friends can only dream of.

“It was an honor to be a small part of your journey.”

Ivar Eggja and Erling Haaland in a photo posted by the striker on Instagram ( Instagram/erling.haaland )

Haaland was pictured training with the team as normal on Thursday. But speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, City manager Pep Guardiola said: “It was a tough moment for him and his family. It was sad news ... Our thoughts are with him and his family. We will see tomorrow if he is mentally and physically able to play.”

Should Haaland start, Brentford will need to keep him at bay if they are to build on their 3-1 win over newly promoted Southampton before the international break.

The Norwegian has scored two hat-tricks in his opening three matches, against Ipswich and West Ham.

When asked how to stop Haaland, Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: “It’s close to impossible. A lot of teams have tried to neutralise him but he’s a great player.”