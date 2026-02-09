Erling Haaland admits there is ‘no excuse’ for recent goal drought
Haaland scored just his third goal in 13 games when converting the winning penalty against Liverpool
Erling Haaland believes there is “no excuse” for his uncharacteristic goal drought as he insisted the answer to it is to get even better.
The Norwegian scored the winner in Manchester City’s 2-1 victory at Anfield on Sunday but it was only his third goal in his last 13 appearances.
And his only two strikes in the Premier League have both been penalties as Haaland, after scoring 25 times in his first 23 games for City this season, has found goals harder to come by.
But while he has shouldered a heavy workload, making 41 appearances for club and country already in the campaign, he refused to use fatigue as an explanation.
“I haven't scored enough goals since the start of this year and I know that I need to improve,” he said. “I know I need to be more sharp, better at all of this and this is something that I have to work on. I have to keep going because this is what everyone deserves and expects.
“I don't want to speak about why I haven't performed. I don't think there's any excuse. Fatigue is a lot is in the head. It's a lot of games. Look at the schedule, it's not easy, and for me, it's about staying fit, don't get injured. That's the most important thing. And try to be ready to help the team.”
Haaland’s goal was his first for City at Anfield and it was only their second victory away at Liverpool since 2003, leaving the Norwegian savouring a rare feat.
“I never won here before, so it's amazing to come here and be able to win for the first time,” he added. “It’s not easy, because of the history that City and Liverpool have had for the last decade. There’s also history behind it also. So of course it's a good feeling. Look at the emotions with the fans in the end, it was amazing.”
City’s win reduced the gap to league leaders Arsenal to six points but Haaland denied it sent a message to Mikel Arteta’s team. “No, not really,” he said. “But it sends a good statement to our fans.”
