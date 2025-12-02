Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland has made history as the fastest ever player to reach 100 Premier League goals.

The formidable Norwegian hit a century with an emphatic finish to break the deadlock 17 minutes in Manchester City’s clash at Fulham, rifling into the top corner with Bernd Leno clawing at thin air.

Taking him into the Premier League 100 Club after just 111 matches, Haaland has blown his predecessors out of the water by achieving the feat at record speed.

Alan Shearer – the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer with 260 goals – was the previous fastest to break the 100-goal barrier, taking 124 games.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland has hit 100 Premier League goals in record speed ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

"It's huge and I'm really proud,” Haaland told Sky Sports after a nine-goal thriller at Craven Cottage that saw City emerge 5-4 victors. “Of course it's a massive thing, 100 club is a nice thing to be in and I'm happy.

"I knew about it, that's what I tried to do. I try to help the team scoring goals, that's my job.”

When asked about Shearer’s all-time record, he added: "I know about it but I don't think too much about it."

Haaland goes a ton up thanks to an electrifying start to the 2025/26 campaign, which has already seen him hit 15 league goals. This is admittedly less than half of his total tally this term, currently at a remarkable 33 goals after just 24 games for club and country.

The 25-year-old has been consistently ferocious in front of goal since signing for Man City in the summer of 2022, netting a phenomenal 36 goals in his debut campaign as Pep Guardiola’s side won the treble. In reaching such a figure, he broke the Premier League goalscoring record for a single season, seeing off Shearer and Andy Cole’s 34 strikes in the process.

He then hit 27 the following year, helping City to a fourth Premier League title in a row, before notching a still-impressive 22 goals last season in spite of the club’s dramatic mid-season drop-off.