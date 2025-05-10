Erling Haaland returns from injury to start in major boost to Man City’s Champions League hopes
Haaland has not featured for City since March 30
Erling Haaland has been thrown straight back into the starting XI on his return from injury as Manchester City look to edge closer to Champions League qualification with a win over Southampton.
Haaland has not featured for City since March 30 after missing six games with an ankle injury sustained in the side’s FA Cup win over Bournemouth.
The Norwegian replaces Omar Marmoush up front, with his return acting as a major boost to Pep Guardiola’s side in their top five push.
Guardiola was unsure of whether Haaland would be fit enough to start against the Saints, stating in his pre-match press conference on Friday: “He’s ready, he’s fit. Whether he starts, we’ll decide tomorrow.”
However, the 24-year-old has made fitness to lead the line for the Citizens against already-relegated Southampton, giving them a gilt-edged chance to go level on points with second-place Arsenal before Mikel Arteta’s trip to champions Liverpool tomorrow.
Haaland’s inclusion is one of five changes made by Guardiola from the 2-1 win against Wolves last week.
Nico O'Reilly, Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes and Ilkay Gundogan also come out of the line-up for Manuel Akanji, James McAtee, Phil Foden and Rico Lewis.
As far as injuries go, Guardiola is still without Rodri, while Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake have returned to training.
