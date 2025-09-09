Erling Haaland scores five as Norway put 11 past Moldova

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland scored to five goals as Norway thrashed Moldova 11-1.

Haaland was in unstoppable form in Oslo, leading the way in a thoroughly one-sided Group I clash that maintained his side’s 100 per cent record after five games.

Haaland had his fifth international hat-trick by half-time, netting three times between the 11th and 43rd minute, and snatched another couple in the second half as he stretched his remarkable scoring record to 48 in 45 caps.

Rangers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard scored four despite only coming on in the 64th minute and there were further goals for Felix Horn Myre and Martin Odegaard. Even Moldova’s consolation came from a Norwegian player, Leo Ostigard with the own goal.

Both Haaland and Odegaard were on the scoresheet on Tuesday ( NTB/AFP via Getty Images )

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo equalled a World Cup qualifying record in Portugal’s win over Hungary.

The forty-year-old notched his 39th goal in World Cup qualifying – equalling the mark set by Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala.

Ronaldo stepped up for a 58th minute penalty with the score at 1-1 and converted as he played his part in a 3-2 victory in Hungary.

Barnabas Varga put the home side ahead at Puskas Arena before Bernardo Silva levelled. Varga struck again to equalise in the 84th minute but Joao Cancelo won it to keep Portugal top of Group F after two games.

Armenia sprung a surprise in the group’s other match, defeating the Republic of Ireland 2-1.

Eduard Spertsyan, who fired Armenia to victory over the Irish in another shock win three years ago, and Grant-Leon Ranos added a second soon after the restart.

Evan Ferguson pulled one back but it was not enough to prevent a costly loss.