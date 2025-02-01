Pep Guardiola understands Erling Haaland’s reaction at end of last Arsenal clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola accepts Erling Haaland’s emotions may have got the better of him in Manchester City’s heated clash with Arsenal last September.

But the City manager insists it was a rare lapse from a player who continually rises above persistent attempts by opponents to unsettle him.

City striker Haaland was involved in a long-running battle with Gunners defender Gabriel in the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium and tensions boiled over after John Stones’ stoppage-time equaliser.

Haaland threw the ball at Gabriel’s head and there were further angry scenes after the final whistle. The Norwegian told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” amid the fiery exchanges.

“I’m surprised how he controls his emotions,” said Guardiola ahead of Sunday’s Premier League return encounter between the sides at the Emirates Stadium.

“Do you know that in every action he’s being pulled and the referee plays on? How many times has it happened? He’s never complained. He behaves incredibly well.

“When he pushes, it’s his fault – that’s for sure, 100 per cent – but he controls himself.

“He got emotional one time. For one day, I’m going to adjudicate what Erling has done? No, come on.

“It was not easy when you’re (playing) 90 minutes then Gabriel, the central defender, pushes him, hugs him and hacks him and hugs him and kisses him and these things. At the end, he’s a human being, he has to react.

“We cannot blame Erling. It’s the defender that pushed Erling. All central defenders in the Premier League go against him. You know it’s going to happen.

“Arsenal are a physical team – in a good way in many aspects – but at the end, what happened at the end for the emotions, happened. It’s absolutely done.”

Haaland opened the scoring for City in the September meeting but Arsenal hit back to lead and looked like holding on, despite playing the second half with 10 men, until Stones had the final say late on.

City were frustrated by Arsenal’s perceived negative tactics – or so-called dark arts – throughout the second period.

“Listen, I never use that word (dark arts) in the media,” said Guardiola. “Everyone can do whatever they want in their team. There is a referee who has to intervene when it’s not fair.

“Of course, I do whatever I want with my team but I think we are an incredible, incredible, fair-play team. Sometimes too much.

“But this is where it is. They had success in that way. We continue.”