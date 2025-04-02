I’ll be back – Manchester City striker Erling Haaland makes injury vow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland has vowed “I’ll be back” after the Manchester City striker was ruled out for up to seven weeks by an ankle problem.

Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory at Bournemouth saw Haaland net his 30th goal of the season before coming off with the injury just past the hour, having been hurt in a challenge with Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.

Giving an update on the Norway international on Tuesday, City boss Pep Guardiola told a press conference: “The doctors told me between five and seven weeks, so hopefully for the end of the season and the Club World Cup he will be ready.”

And on Instagram on Wednesday Haaland posted “I’ll be back” – words made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Terminator films – accompanied by a flexed biceps emoji.

The post also featured a photo of the 24-year-old with his left foot in a protective boot and each arm raised holding up a crutch.

Haaland’s absence is a major blow to City’s hopes of securing qualification for the Champions League, with Sunday’s derby at Manchester United in the Premier League among the key games he will miss.

Another is the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 26 or 27. The FA Cup final takes place on May 17, a day short of seven weeks after he suffered the injury.

City’s final Premier League game is at Fulham on May 25, with their first match in the Club World Cup against Wydad Casablanca being played in the United States on June 18.