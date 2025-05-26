Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Erik ten Hag takes charge at Bayer Leverkusen

The Dutchman was sacked by Manchester United in October/

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 26 May 2025 05:29 EDT
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has taken charge at Bayer Leverkusen (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has taken charge at Bayer Leverkusen (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Erik ten Hag has been appointed as the new head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The former Manchester United manager has signed a contract running until June 30, 2027 to take charge of the team following the departure of Xabi Alonso, who was confirmed as the new Real Madrid boss on Sunday.

Ten Hag was in charge of Ajax before taking charge of United in April 2022 and during his time at Old Trafford he won the League Cup in 2023 and FA Cup in 2024.

However, a poor start to the 2024/25 season saw him sacked at the end of October

