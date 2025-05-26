Erik ten Hag takes charge at Bayer Leverkusen

The former Manchester United manager has signed a contract running until June 30, 2027 to take charge of the team following the departure of Xabi Alonso, who was confirmed as the new Real Madrid boss on Sunday.
Ten Hag was in charge of Ajax before taking charge of United in April 2022 and during his time at Old Trafford he won the League Cup in 2023 and FA Cup in 2024.
However, a poor start to the 2024/25 season saw him sacked at the end of October
