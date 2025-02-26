Erik ten Hag claims modern players find it ‘difficult to deal with criticism’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erik ten Hag says the current generation of players "usually find it difficult to deal with criticism" and that the one he grew up in had "much thicker skin".

The 55-year-old Dutchman's time as Manchester United boss, which came to an end with his sacking in October, saw some high-profile cases of his players expressing unhappiness at their treatment.

Cristiano Ronaldo said of Ten Hag that he "didn't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me" in an explosive interview that led to the Portuguese's exit from the club in 2022.

And in 2023 Jadon Sancho claimed he was being made a "scapegoat" as he responded on social media after Ten Hag said he had dropped the England winger because of his training performances.

Ten Hag told SEG Stories: "This generation usually find it difficult to deal with criticism. Criticism really gets to them.

"The generation that I grew up in had much thicker skin. You could be much more direct with that generation. I was approached much more directly. If I would do that with my current group of players, I would demotivate them."

He added: "With this generation, you choose different words and a different approach. (Sir Alex) Ferguson also belonged to the previous generation. With that generation, you could be much more direct in your communication and approach.

"With this generation, you have to convey your message in a more tactful way to get the same effect. You have to show the player more love. Our generation found that much more difficult to do than this generation."

Ten Hag, who took charge at United in the summer of 2022 and oversaw the team winning the League Cup and FA Cup, also said he enjoyed his stint with the club "very much", that he felt "appreciated" by the fans, and that he is "not doing anything until July 1" with regard to a return to management.

PA