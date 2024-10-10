Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sir Jim Ratcliffe requested Manchester United's football hierarchy put forward forensic cases for all potential scenarios on Erik ten Hag's future, to fortify the club's new approach as they met in London on Tuesday.

It is understood there were considerable differences in positions, although one of the most debated was over what comes next should the club eventually decide to move on from the Dutch coach. There was still no announcement or official update as of Thursday afternoon, although Ten Hag's stance is understandably to proceed as normal once he returns from holiday, to prepare for the Brentford game.

Thomas Tuchel was spoken of as the most likely successor should that position change, although those close to the German manager insist there has as of yet been no contact.

Ratcliffe's request is part of Ineos's vaunted "evidence-based process" approach, in order for no doubt to be left about club decisions. That could be perceived as somewhat ironic, given that one senior figure is known to have stated that the current situation – where United have claimed just eight points from seven games – was exactly what could have been predicted in the summer.

There is of course some sympathy for Ten Hag since this is the second time he has been put through this process in a matter of months, although the preference from the club has been to keep him in for the purposes of stability. Performances and results have disrupted that, leading to the manager's future forming one of the main topics of discussion at Tuesday's scheduled meeting at United's London office.

There, Ratcliffe made his request in a meeting that included co-owner Joel Glazer as well as chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, technical director Jason Wilcox and director Sir Dave Brailsford. One argument was made that was strongly in favour of a change now, but that was countered by the familiar caveats about how early in the new era it is, as well as the potential disruption from a change.

There are also concerns about the suitability of potential candidates, as well as the extent of any commitment required. A primary question is over whether a replacement would be just for this season or for something longer term.

It almost sums up the situation that many of the points of discussion are the same as in the summer, although this time without the emotional framing of the recent FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Tuchel was also close to the job during that period, having met Ratcliffe for lunch. There was interest on both sides, and the prospect of the German taking over did not mainly fall down over football reasons.

It is nevertheless understood that United's discussions have reached such a level of detail that the topic of how the squad is currently more suited to four at the back than three at the back has been raised.