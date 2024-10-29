Arne Slot believes Erik ten Hag will manage another big club again soon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes Erik ten Hag will be back in a big job soon following his sacking by Manchester United.

Ten Hag’s two-and-a-half-year stint in charge of the Red Devils ended on Monday after a difficult opening to the season.

By contrast, Slot has made a dream start to life at Anfield and he offered words of comfort to his compatriot.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday, Slot said: “He’s a Dutch manager so it makes it even harder for me, for us as Dutch people.

“Always your first thoughts are with the person. We are all in this job so we know that it can happen but, if it happens, especially because I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it, then to get this news for him is of course a pity.

“But we also know, especially us coming from Holland, how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies over here so we will see him I think in the near future at a big club again.

“But at this moment for him and his family it’s, of course – tragedy is maybe a bit too much to say – but it’s a big disappointment.”

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is favourite to succeed Ten Hag, who was also given support by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

“I’m so sorry for him,” Guardiola said. “I have an incredible relationship with him. He represented United in the highest level in terms of behaviour.

“(Football) manager is one of the only professions where people expect you to be sacked. I don’t see it with architects, doctors or teachers. People always say, ‘Get out’. It’s only in our job. We have to accept it.

“I wish him all the best, he’s going to come back stronger. He knows that our jobs depend on the results. If the results are not good enough, you will be sacked. I’m saying that about myself, I’m not an exception. If the results are not good, there isn’t anything you can do to sustain it.

“If you decide to be a manager, then you understand it or don’t do it, decide to do another job, simple as that. You have to get results. If you do it because you are handsome or have good speech or good relations with the hierarchy, forget about it.”

As a manager, you have to hit a sweet spot where you get success, you play football everyone likes, you get every signing right. Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou was not surprised to see Ten Hag go because of the nature of the job.

“I have said in the past that it is becoming more and more difficult to do the role in any kind of processed way,” he said.

“It is just the nature of what we do these days. It seems like, if you look at Erik, he was there for two and a bit years, he won a trophy in each year, they finished third in his first year.

“I don’t know, if he was here with that record, would he have lost his job? Would he be under the same scrutiny?

“Because everyone tells me all I have to do is win a trophy but I have got a feeling it would be the same. As a manager, you have to hit a sweet spot where you get success, you play football everyone likes, you get every signing right.

“It is a difficult task but, what you have seen in the past, I’m sure Erik will bounce back from that because he is a good manager. I’m sure his career will continue to go on strongly.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “(I’m) always sad to see one of our colleagues losing his job. I think he’s done a really good job. He’s won trophies there, he’s changed a lot of things.

“He’s a phenomenal coach and it’s difficult when this happens. Unfortunately, it’s the exposure we always have as managers and we are always there in the line. I wish him all the best for his new chapter.”

Asked if he was in a unique position because of the support he has been shown by the Arsenal hierarchy and sporting director Edu, Arteta replied: “No. I think nobody is unsackable.

“I think when you’ve earned that, when this happens it’s because you have earned something, but here we are here to win football matches. Never forget that.”

Arteta was appointed in 2019 and he added: “It is a long time and unusual. Fortunately unusual. I have continued to do my job in the best possible way and again, you have to win many football matches to keep your job.”