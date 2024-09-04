Erik Ten Hag has less than a month to save job, says Alan Shearer

Support truly

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes the clock is ticking for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the Premier League, securing just three points from their opening three games, headlined by the thumping 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

A summer of progress off the pitch, including a positive transfer window, has quickly been overshadowed by a lack of progress under a manager who was surprisingly backed to take United forwards at the end of last season.

“’Man United’s results will have to improve massively for Ten Hag to still be at the club at Christmas,” Shearer told Betfair , reports the Daily Mail . “A lot will depend on their next two results.

“After the defeat to Brighton and the manner of defeat to Liverpool, if the team doesn’t see a massive improvement in the next game or two then it will be really, really difficult for him because the noise will only get louder.”

Shearer also doubled down on his criticism of Marcus Rashford, whose poor performances from last season have continued into the new campaign. Shearer noted Rashford’s inability to stay onside as “staggering” with punditry that prompted a response out of Ten Hag, who said the analysis was “stupid”.

“I was quite content and happy with what I said about Man United and Marcus Rashford before the game,” said Shearer.

“I totally get Erik ten Hag’s reaction because the question was put to him in his press conference about one of his players, and he’s got no other option than to protect his player. I totally understood that.

"However, I would stand by everything I said, and nothing changed for me from what I saw at the weekend.”

Even the most ardent United fan would be hard-pressed to say Shearer isn’t speaking fairly. Ten Hag was largely expected to be sacked by now, but an upturn in form and the FA Cup triumph over Manchester City led the new power brokers at INEOS to keep him in position.

The trophy win shouldn’t eradicate memories of the dismal football United player as they finished eighth in the Premier League, a position that in all honesty, flattered the side.

Alan Shearer believes Erik Ten Hag’s position as Manchester United manager is under threat ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners against local rivals Manchester United ( EPA )

United acted impressively during the summer. Deals for Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte represent a team looking for long-term value.

Receiving fees for players such as Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, not to mention solving the Jadon Sancho issue with his move to Chelsea, also underlines a club that is eager to move away from being fools on the market. Too long United have overpaid while letting big-money contracts die out without cashing in.

While that’s positive, much of what we’ve seen on the pitch so far this season is not. Ten Hag’s midfield remains too easy to walk through and Ugarte has a major job on his hands to shore things up when he makes his debut.

Casemiro slumped with two vital mistakes against Liverpool, but these happened because there was a chasm between the Brazilian, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes. Ryan Gravenberch had time to stroll through, pull up a deck chair and enjoy the sound of the away fans chanting his name.

United face away trips to Southampton and Crystal Palace next in the Premier League, with a League Cup tie against Barnsley slotted in the middle. This has to be three wins from three if the noise around Ten Hag’s future is going to quieten down at all.