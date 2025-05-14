Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eric Dier ‘cannot wait to get started’ at Monaco after move from Bayern Munich

The 31-year-old made 20 league appearances in helping Bayern to the Bundesliga title this season.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 14 May 2025 15:26 EDT
Eric Dier will join Monaco on July 1 (John Walton/PA)
Eric Dier will join Monaco on July 1 (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Eric Dier will join Ligue 1 side Monaco when his Bayern Munich contract expires on July 1.

The 31-year-old defender made 20 league appearances in helping Bayern to the Bundesliga title this season, the first major trophy of his senior career, and will move to the principality on a three-year deal.

In recognition of his contribution to Vincent Kompany’s side’s success, Dier was given a standing ovation by supporters at the Allianz Arena as well as a special presentation by the club ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, the team’s final home match of the campaign.

“I’m very excited to announce that I will be joining AS Monaco in the summer,” Dier said in a video posted on the club’s official website. 

“I cannot wait to get started. I’m really looking forward to wearing this shirt and I can’t wait to meet everyone at the club.

“I’m going to give everything for this club and I look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Monaco, managed by Adi Hutter, will play in next season’s Champions League having secured a top-three finish in France.

Dier last played for England in 2022 but was a surprise signing, initially on loan, by Bayern from Tottenham last January having struggled for playing time under Ange Postecoglou.

On arriving in Munich he was reunited with former team-mate for club and country Harry Kane, with whom he celebrated the German title on Saturday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in