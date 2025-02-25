Enzo Maresca urges Chelsea fans to show trust after BlueCo protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca asked for Chelsea supporters’ trust following a protest against the club’s owners that preceded their 4-0 win over Southampton.

About 200 fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge with banners and smoke flares before kick-off to voice opposition to the running of the club during the nearly three years since the BlueCo consortium fronted by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali acquired the club.

Whatever soothing effect was achieved by the team’s performance against the Premier League’s bottom side may prove only to be temporary, but it brought respite for Maresca after a recent poor run and, for 24 hours at least, moved his side back into the top four.

“The only thing I can say is that in this moment the fans have to trust,” he said. “We’re in the right process and the right direction. Since we started we’ve been top four most games of the season.

“The fans have to trust the players. They are doing a huge effort every day to bring this club to the Champions League.”

Three goals before half-time effectively ended the game as a contest, Southampton undone by a bundled effort from Christopher Nkunku, a near-post bullet by Pedro Neto and a Levi Colwill header to nudge them closer to what looks an inevitable return to the Championship.

Marc Cucurella netted a fourth goal late in the second half but the match saw Cole Palmer stretch his scoreless run to seven matches in all competitions despite a host of chances falling his way.

The club’s leading scorer allowed himself a wry smile after ballooning an effort over the bar when unmarked 10 yards out in the second half, but the head coach said he sees no cause for concern.

“Cole Palmer is a human being,” said Maresca. “All players at all big clubs go through bad moments where they struggle to score.

“At this moment Cole is struggling to score but he’s happy and he knows it’s something normal. Even if he’s young, he’s spent time in a big club with big players and he knows that all big players go through moments like this.

“It’s how you react and he’s reacting perfect, he’s laughing, he’s happy. He has to enjoy football. We don’t have any doubt he’s going to score more goals.”

Chelsea’s third win in 11 league games means they jumped above Manchester City into fourth but will relinquish their position if the defending champions beat Tottenham on Wednesday.

“I just said to the players, probably we are in our worst moment in terms of results but we are fourth and one point from third,” said Maresca.

“That means a lot and shows how good we have been in the first part of the season. Now it’s a matter to try and finish in the best way.”

Southampton boss Ivan Juric, whose team are 13 points from safety with 11 games to go, reflected on a bright start that turned sour.

“We did a really good first 20, 25 minutes, Paul (Onuachu) had two big chances and we were very competitive,” he said. “Then we conceded a set-piece goal.

“After the first half it was almost finished but the guys gave everything they have in this moment.

“Today we did some really good things.”