Chelsea squad respect Enzo Maresca for his honesty – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall said head coach Enzo Maresca is respected among the squad for the honesty with which he has informed certain players that they are not a part of his plans.

England internationals Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are two of around 20 players that are training separately from the first team having been told by the Italian that they do not have a future at Stamford Bridge.

That leaves 20 or 21 players considered by Maresca to be available for selection, beginning with Thursday’s Conference League play-off match at home to Swiss side Servette.

Dewsbury-Hall, who is one of 10 signings made by the club during the current transfer window at a total cost of around £200million, played under Maresca last season at Leicester and made his debut for the club during Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

“I think people respect him for (his honesty),” said the 25-year-old.

“As a player you want to have clarity in terms of what’s happening and he (Maresca) is certainly a person that gives you that. I don’t think you can have any complaints on that side.

“I think it would cause more upset in any aspect of life if you’re not honest with people. The fact that he is is a good thing.”

Chelsea added Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix to their list of additions on Wednesday for a fee believed to be £42m, paving the way for Conor Gallagher to move to the Spanish side for £34m.

It means the club have signed two players during the last two weeks in direct competition for Sterling’s position on the wing, following the arrival of Pedro Neto from Wolves, who has been handed Sterling’s number seven shirt.

The four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City was informed by Maresca on Friday that he would not be in his plans for the season.

Despite the unusual step of having so many senior players training away from the squad, Dewsbury-Hall insisted it has not impacted those in the main group.

“We’re in a bubble, you can’t let that sort of thing affect you,” he said. “We’re just training as well as we can and getting ready for matches.

“Everything that happens outside isn’t up to us. We’ve only got one job, that’s to play as well as we can for the club.

“If you’ve got friends in the team, you want to see them every day. But these are decisions we don’t make as players. It’s stuff that’s not in our hands. I’m new to the club so all I want to do is make a good impression.

“When the transfer window finishes then it can be pure focus on the season. The minute it closes, everybody knows where they stand.”