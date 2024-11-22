Enzo Maresca ‘thankful’ for connection at Leicester ahead of return with Chelsea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Enzo Maresca has lifted the lid on Leicester’s promotion celebrations and revealed Jamie Vardy and co still know how to party.

Maresca led the Foxes to the Sky Bet Championship title last season before joining Chelsea over the summer.

Leicester famously toasted their improbable Premier League success in 2016 with an impromptu bash at Vardy’s house.

But the venue for last April’s party was not at the striker’s abode, but at Maresca’s house when the players turned up unannounced at 2am.

Maresca recalled: “The best present I had from last season was when we got promoted and they arrived at my home. All the team.

“This showed the connection between the players; they could go for a party at a different place but they all arrived at my home. It was a fantastic connection and I will always be thankful for them.

“I was at home celebrating with my staff and my family and about two o’clock in the morning all the squad was there. We celebrated all together.

“When I was a player and I won things I never thought to go to the manager’s home. That shows the connection.”

Similarly to when they clinched the Premier League crown, Leicester were not actually playing when they found out they were promoted after Leeds lost at QPR.

“To be honest I was at home watching the game and when it finished all the staff came over – and later the players,” added the Italian.

“They didn’t knock on the door, they were in the garden and knocked on the window. What time did they leave? I don’t remember.”

Vardy might not be having a party at the end of this season but he is still banging in the goals at 37 and Maresca rates the striker even more highly than England’s two top goalscorers – Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.

“People don’t realise how good he is,” added Maresca. “I know England have been quite lucky because of Kane and Rooney, this type of striker, they are fantastic.

“But Jamie is, if you ask me, the best one.”

Maresca returns to the King Power Stadium for the first time with Chelsea on Saturday, but he will be without captain Reece James due to a hamstring problem.