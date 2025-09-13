Enzo Maresca dismisses Chelsea were distracted by Champions League at Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca rejected suggestions Chelsea were suffering a Champions League distraction after Brentford hit back in stoppage time to steal a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Fabio Carvalho robbed the Blues of victory at the death after they had recovered from a languid first half to lead 2-1 thanks to an inspired display by substitute Cole Palmer.

The England international had missed two games with injury and was left on the bench ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Bayern Munich but emerged to level the match on the hour mark, cancelling out Kevin Schade’s 35th-minute goal.

Moises Caicedo’s late rocket looked to have won it before Carvalho knocked in a dramatic equaliser moments after being sent on by Keith Andrews.

The game noticeably turned once Maresca had made four changes between the 45th and 56th minutes, but he said Bayern had not been part of his thinking.

“Joao Pedro before the game told me he was not fit a hundred per cent, better he doesn’t play,” Maresca revealed. “If I was thinking about Bayern Munich, Joao (would be) on the bench. But he played because the focus was about tonight.

“If we want to play again Champions League next season, we need to do well in the Premier League.”

Facundo Buonanotte was a surprise inclusion at number 10 in Palmer’s stead. The Brighton loanee made a bold start to life in blue with several penetrating central runs, but there was no final pass with which to pierce Brentford.

Everything changed with Palmer’s introduction. Suddenly an exercise in holding on to the ball was transformed into a biting attacking display that had looked beyond Chelsea’s capacity.

Reece James too came on at half-time to bring a seniority this team still sometimes seem to lack, but the mere presence on the field of Palmer, on as a 56th-minute substitute for his first appearance since the opening weekend, seemed to wake Chelsea up and make them believe.

“Cole was not fit to play from the start,” said Maresca. “That’s from the medical staff, it’s from the player. When we make a decision with an injured player it’s from all of us. When he is fit we are very happy.”

In the end though, the visitors were left to count the cost of a late lapse as they missed the chance to go top of the Premier League,

“After we scored the second one we have to manage better,” said Maresca. “We scored 85, 86. In that moment we needed to give passes, we needed to slow down.”

Carvalho had been sent on in the 90th minute by boss Keith Andrews and turned home following a long throw by Schade in the third minute of stoppage time.

The 23-year-old has started only four Premier League games since the start of last season, but Andrews, who turned 45 on Saturday, said he anticipates a more prominent role in the future.

“Fabio is someone I feel for,” he said. “He hasn’t had as many minutes as he deserves, but his application to his craft is pretty special.

“Fabio does trust me. He knows I believe in him. I’ve asked for a bit of patience because I truly believe he’ll be a big player for this club.”