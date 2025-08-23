Chelsea win at West Ham proves we’re not reliant on Cole Palmer – Enzo Maresca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca believed Chelsea’s thumping 5-1 Premier League comeback win away to West Ham proved once again that his side were not reliant on Cole Palmer.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the starting line-up minutes before kick-off after feeling discomfort in his groin during the warm-up, opening the door for Brazilian winger Estevao Willian to make a highly-impressive full debut.

The teenager assisted his team’s third goal as they swept past a beleaguered Hammers, receiving a delicate flick from Liam Delap before racing down the right and crossing for Enzo Fernandes to tap home.

“The ones that say ‘we are just a Cole team’, for sure Cole is our best player no doubt,” said Maresca. “For sure with Cole we are (a) much better team, but I think we already showed last year in the two or three months where Cole was not 100 per cent, when we achieved top four that no one expected.”

Whilst it is true that Palmer endured a goal drought that stretched from January to May, it largely coincided with a drop-off in form that jeopardised their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, which were revived when the England international rediscovered his touch during a strong run-in.

However, at the London Stadium his absence was hardly noticed as summer arrival Estevao gave a tantalising taste of what might be to come.

The display was especially impressive in that it came after he had needlessly given the ball away to gift West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta a goal after five minutes.

Thereafter the hosts were smothered by Chelsea’s greater energy, incision and pace.

Joao Pedro headed his first league goal for the club to equalise before Pedro Neto volleyed them in front, then after Fernandez had made it three – before the break – Moises Caicedo and Trevoh Chalobah each netted in the second half.

The night though belonged to Estevao, even if Maresca was cautious with his praise.

“We conceded the goal because of him,” he said. “He lost the ball in the build-up. He needs to make mistakes to learn. But overall, the performance was very good.

“(His reaction) shows how good he is. It’s the reason why he’s here with us.”

Of Palmer’s injury, he said: “We’ll see now in the next hours if it’s something important or not.”

Hammers boss Graham Potter, who has now won just two of his first 10 league matches in charge, reflected on a difficult night in front of home fans.

“A tough evening for us, of course,” he said. “Bitterly disappointed with the result, with the manner of the goals.

“We concede after starting the game well. Too cheap, I think against a top team, we have to say that, to concede the goals in the manner we have is an impossible task.

“When you concede the goals in the manner we have, it makes it difficult. The timing of them as well.

“We’re at home and we need to create some pressure and try to get on the front foot and create some mistakes, so it was a tough evening for us.”