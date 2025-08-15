Enzo Maresca reveals the one signing Chelsea still ‘need’ to make

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca wants Chelsea to sign a centre-back to replace the injured Levi Colwill.

England international Colwill is set to miss most of the new season after suffering an ACL injury in training.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah are poised to start in central defence against Crystal Palace in the Premier League opener on Sunday.

But Blues boss Maresca is not convinced he can replace key man Colwill, 22, from within his current squad and has been linked with a move for Antonio Silva of Benfica.

“You know how important Levi has been for us last season, for the way we want to play,” said Maresca.

“We said many times that we are able to create chances and to attack in the right way if we are able to build in the right way. Levi was a huge part of our build-up and now he’s out.

“We are trying to find a solution internally, but the club know exactly what I think and we’ll see what happens.

“I think we need a central defender. We are looking for an internal solution but as I said, the club know exactly what I think.

open image in gallery Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants to replace Levi Colwill with a new defender ( PA Wire )

“We have a fantastic squad. We are happy with the squad. we are, no doubt. But we said many times that when the transfer window is open, anything can happen.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has tipped Chelsea as title contenders, having also said he expected the west Londoners to beat his side to the crown last season.

Maresca, though, is not falling for any so-called mind games from his rival bosses.

“I don’t pay attention to what the other people say about us,” the Italian added.

“Also because it’s easy to say that more clubs are involved. I don’t like to play this kind of game.

“I like to be focused on players, try to improve and then what they say, they can say what they want.”

Chelsea face a step into the unknown this season having only just returned to pre-season training following their successful World Club Cup campaign.

“We guess we are ready,” said Maresca. “It has been quite a short break, but we will try to be ready.

“For sure, it’s something new. Unfortunately we don’t have the answer, because it’s something new.”

PA