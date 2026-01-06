Enzo Maresca makes first public statement since shock Chelsea exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca has made his first public statement since leaving Chelsea.

Maresca departed Stamford Bridge in a shock move on New Year’s Day after 18 months in charge. The Italian won the Uefa Conference League and Club World Cup during his time at Chelsea, but disagreements with the club’s hierarchy led to his downfall.

Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership has moved quickly to appoint Liam Rosenior from Strasbourg, the French club which is also owned by the American group, as Maresca’s successor.

In a statement on Instagram, Maresca thanked the players and fans and said he will “always hold in my heart” the trophy triumphs of last season.

He wrote: “My journey with Chelsea began with the preliminary rounds of the Conference League. I leave with the inner peace of leaving a prestigious club like Chelsea where it deserves to be.

“I want to thank all the Chelsea fans for their support over the last 18 months. Support that was crucial to achieving Champions League qualification, winning the Conference League, and winning the Club World Cup. Victories that I will always hold in my heart!

“A special thank you to all the players who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey.”

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League after their weekend draw at Manchester City under the charge of caretaker Calum McFarlane, who stepped up from his role as Under-21s manager.

The Blues are 13th in the Champions League standings with two games remaining in their pursuit of a top-eight place, and are through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, where a two-legged tie against Arsenal awaits.

Maresca posted photos with his family and the trophies he won at Chelsea, and added: “I wish everyone who has shared every moment with me every success in this second half of the season and in the future. Thank you, CHELSEA 💙 from me and my family.”

Maresca has been linked with replacing Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager in the summer if the Spanish manager chooses to depart, but Guardiola said last week that he is happy after nearly a decade at the Etihad.

“I have a contract. I said a thousand million times. It’s 10 years here, I will leave one day but I have a contract. I’m happy. I want to fight with my team.

“The hierarchy respect me, that was proved last season with what happened in this club – we didn’t win one game in two, three months. They supported me. I have one more year’s contract. I like to be here, so we will see, you will see.”