Chelsea face Brighton tonight in a match that could help to consolidate their push for the Champions League places, though Enzo Maresca continues to try and temper expectations for a top-four finish.

In his pre-match press conference, the Italian suggested that the club’s target for this season was not necessarily to finish in the top four of the Premier League, instead claiming that “the target was in two years to play [in the] Champions League”.

But these comments have left some fans understandably confused, with the Blues currently sitting in fourth with a two-point lead on fifth-placed Manchester City.

The Italian has doubled down on the idea that the club’s hierarchy are not necessarily expecting a top-four finish, but many fans believe that this should now be the target, even if it was not at the beginning of the season.

So, with Maresca seemingly insisting that that is not the case, what can fans take from his comments, and what does it mean for the rest of the season?

Chelsea boss continues to soften expectations

Maresca also claimed that “if there is something good after a defeat, it is that we can be focused on the Premier League and the Conference League” when asked about last week’s FA Cup loss to Brighton.

The Italian’s attitude towards trophies and a top-four finish seems to have irritated a section of the fanbase, who have pointed out that it is a stark contrast to comments made by Thomas Tuchel in 2021, when the German said that he was at the club “to win titles”.

“I'm here to win games and as a result to win titles. This is what I demand of myself so why should we now say anything different,” said Tuchel at the time, before going on to win the Champions League that season.

open image in gallery Chelsea's 2021 Champions League triumph was their last major trophy win ( Getty Images )

And while accusations that Maresca is not aiming high enough are understandable, it seems he is just tempering expectations for now, with the club in a difficult run of form and suffering injuries in several key positions.

Maresca’s words point to both optimism and discontent

As Chelsea’s form has slid in recent weeks, Maresca has repeatedly been optimistic in his press conferences. The Italian has claimed that Chelsea are ahead of his expectations in terms of performances and league position, and this would certainly have been true before the New Year.

In addition, the future looks bright for a club who have repeatedly fielded the youngest starting elevens in the division. However, the nature of his side’s recent drop in form will concern Maresca.

The 45-year-old has come under criticism in recent weeks for his in-game management, having made just two or fewer changes in the matches against Brentford, Everton, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

In addition, his tactics have occasionally been criticised, with many noting his decision to play a high line in the 3-1 loss to Manchester City, as well as the team’s lack of intensity in the second half of that match.

open image in gallery Robert Sanchez's mistake against City was the latest in a long line of errors ( Getty Images )

And while it may be true that the manager has been guilty of leaving substitutions too late or not attacking City enough in that particular match, it is worth pointing out that at times, Maresca has not been left with brilliant options in his squad.

For example, even a mis-firing Nicolas Jackson is probably a better choice at striker than 19-year-old Marc Guiu or Christopher Nkunku, who Maresca yesterday said “is not a nine – he is an attacking midfielder”.

And with Jackson and Guiu now out with injury, Maresca has no recognised No 9 after a transfer window in which the club focused on outgoings.

Similar problems persist in other areas of the squad, from a general lack of experience to the mistakes of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and injuries to Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia.

What can Chelsea fans expect this season?

Nevertheless, no matter what Maresca says in public, he would likely regard it as a failure if Chelsea were not able to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Italian openly said that his side “are going to try our best to finish where this club belongs, back in the Champions League”, and they still possess a two-point lead over their nearest rivals for a top-four spot – Manchester City and Newcastle.

Perhaps most importantly, clubs may not need a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Under the competition’s new rules, two of Europe’s top leagues will each receive an additional place in next year’s edition based on performances in Europe this season – currently, one of those places is set to go to the Premier League.

open image in gallery Chelsea will continue to rely on the brilliance of Cole Palmer as they chase Champions League qualification ( Getty Images )

So fans can expect a tight battle for the top five – with City, Newcastle, Bournemouth and maybe even Aston Villa in the mix – with the Blues enjoying the early advantage ahead of facing both Villa and Newcastle in their last 14 fixtures.

And while there will be no domestic cup success, the Blues are the overwhelming favourites to win the Conference League, with Maresca’s inclusion of Cole Palmer and Trevoh Chalobah in the squad for the knockout rounds suggesting that he is taking the competition seriously.

A vital summer window

Of course, one of the most important factors in the race for the top four (or five) is the spending power that Champions League qualification affords a club.

Qualification alone netted clubs almost €20m this season, while Chelsea’s victory in the 2021 edition was said to have earned the club around €120m in prize money alone, in addition to income from gate receipts, sponsorship bonuses and broadcasting revenue.

A place in next season’s competition will allow the club to make more signings, and while plenty of fans will point to the £1bn that has been spent since 2022, it is still clear that the squad needs more investment.

Some positions clearly require more quality – with Sanchez unlikely to be starting between the sticks come the beginning of next season – while others simply need experience or back-up options, whether that be a better alternative to Reece James or an experienced centre-back to help the development of Fofana and Levi Colwill.

The club’s policy of signing young players has backfired somewhat this season, and there will likely come a point when the club have to break with their recent policy and instead capture players who are closer to, if not already in, the prime of their careers.

Ahead of the 2025/26 season, the hierarchy’s main job is to convert Chelsea from a Champions League side to one that is capable of mounting a full title charge.

Maresca should be afforded the opportunity to lead the club in that endeavour, but the truth remains that the push for a first Premier League title since 2016/17 will likely have to wait until the next campaign.