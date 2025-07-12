Enzo Maresca will not change his preparations to face ‘best in the world’ PSG

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca already rates Paris St Germain as the best side in the world – but insists facing them is no more daunting than any other side.

Maresca’s Chelsea tackle the formidable French outfit in the Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday.

PSG have vanquished most of their competition in recent months having stormed to Champions League glory on the back of a clean sweep of French domestic trophies.

They have also done so playing exhilarating football, something they demonstrated by thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final in May and reprised in a 4-0 rout of Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The odds are therefore stacked against Chelsea this weekend, but Maresca is taking no notice of pre-match predictions.

“We’ll see in two days,” said the Chelsea manager. “For sure they are a top team, the best team in the world, but every game is different.

“I agree with most people, that they are the best in Europe, the best in the world, and the reason why is because they are showing this – they showed it in France, they showed in the Champions League, they are showing in this competition.

“They are a reference not only for me, but for all people who love football. I really like them, I really enjoy watching them but, at the same time, we are here to try to do our best and be different.

“What worries me about Paris St Germain is what worries me about any team. The way I prepare for the game on Sunday is the same way I prepared for the game against Fluminense.

“It doesn’t change much for me. I try to see where we can hurt them, I try to see where I can prevent them from hurting us and from there I prepare for the game.”

The match is the centre-piece of FIFA’s rebranded and lucrative, but also controversial, 32-team tournament, which has been staged in the United States over the past month.

There has been plenty of criticism of the competition for issues including poor attendances, extreme weather, kick-off times, quality of pitches and its positioning in the calendar.

Yet FIFA, the world governing body, has been determined to make it a success and will hope for a huge crowd at the 82,500-capacity arena for its showpiece game.

To add to the occasion, US president Donald Trump is due to attend and the match will feature a Super Bowl-style half-time show.

Then there is also the small matter of prize money, with the winners set to bank a jackpot in excess of £90million.

“We are delighted to be here,” said Maresca, who is hoping midfielder Moises Caicedo can overcome an ankle injury. “We feel privileged because we arrived here a month ago (when) there were 32 teams.

“Then you are lucky to be at the end, just two teams. We feel proud and I have the feeling that we are ready to play this final.”