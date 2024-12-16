Rhian Wilkinson warns England not to write off Wales at Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Head coach Rhian Wilkinson has warned defending champions England not to write off Wales after the sides were pitched into a Battle of Britain at Euro 2025.

The Welsh, playing at a major tournament for the first time, were handed tough Group D ties against the Lionesses, France and the Netherlands in Monday evening’s draw in Lausanne.

At 30, they will be the lowest-ranked team at the finals and will face three opponents inside FIFA’s current top 11, although Canadian coach Wilkinson’s reaction was bullish.

She said: “We are a dangerous team. Firstly, we have this underdog mantle, of course, as a first-time participant, but also how well the team is playing and how resilient they are, there’s every likelihood we’ll be surprising people at the tournament.”

Wales and England famously met at the men’s Euros in 2016 when the Welsh made it all the way to the semi-finals, and Wilkinson knows the 2022 winners will represent a major hurdle to their hopes of progression when they clash in St Gallen on July 13 in the final round of group matches.

She said: “They’re the last winners, another team that with the excitement and growth of the WSL have had a lot of attention, have a lot of talent and a big player pool, so I expect a top England team there as well.”

The prospect of the two neighbours clashing in Switzerland will cause huge excitement in the principality, but while the draw may look daunting, Wilkinson, whose side will open their campaign against the Dutch in Lucerne on July 5 and then face France in St Gallen four days later, is relishing what lies ahead.

She said: “I’m going to frame the draw, I’m going to frame it, I love that. Look at Wales up with some of the top nations in the world. That’s what we have always talked about.

“It wasn’t like we were hoping to pull off this miracle easy draw – there was no easy draw. Obviously our group is a challenging one, but I have been smiling for ear to ear.

“We asked for a challenge and we definitely got it.”

For England counterpart Sarina Wiegman, whose side get under way against France in Zurich on July 5, there is also the intriguing prospect of a clash with her native country the Netherlands, who she guided to European glory in 2017 and repeated the feat with the Lionesses five years later.

Wiegman told BBC Sport: “It’s just a fact. They’re in our group. I think we have a very interesting, exciting group.

“It’s a bit the same as the Nations League groups all the time. It’s very tough, very exciting and yes, for us July 5 it will start.”

Asked about the Wales game, she added: “We always approach the games the same, but first of all, congratulations to them, they qualified for the first time in history which of course is amazing and great.

“Yes, of course there’s some rivalry, I think, in a nice way when we go out on the pitch and I’m looking forward to that game too.”

Wiegman’s side avoided World Cup winners Spain, who were drawn into Group B with Italy, Portugal and Belgium, and 2022 runners-up Germany, who will face Sweden, Denmark and debutants Poland in Group C.

Hosts Switzerland will battle it out with Group A rivals Iceland, Norway and Finland for a place in the knockout stages.

The tournament will be played at eight venues – Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun – between July 2 and 27.

Meanwhile, UEFA has confirmed a huge rise in total prize money for the tournament to 41million Euros (£34million).

A statement said: “The UEFA Executive Committee approved 41million Euros in prize money for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, representing a 156 per cent increase on the figure from 2022.

“Participating national associations will now also distribute a guaranteed percentage of the rewards – between 30 per cent and 40 per cent – to their players for the first time.”