Why England v Wales will see 22 adults replace kid mascots

England and Wales players will walk onto the Wembley turf for their international friendly accompanied by adult mascots instead of children to raise awareness for dementia.

The players will stand beside 22 fans living with the syndrome ahead of kick-off in a moment delivered by Alzheimer’s Society and the Football Association (FA).

They will replace the child mascots that typically join the footballers onto the pitch, accompanying both squads for the national anthems to deliver a powerful message in the fight against the UK’s biggest killer.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "Our partnership with Alzheimer's Society continues to raise vital funds and awareness for those impacted by dementia, and the 22 people living with a diagnosis who will walk out at Wembley Stadium alongside the national teams will ensure this message resonates more than ever.”

England and Wales players will be joined by adult mascots to raise awareness for dementia ( The FA via Getty Images )

Noel Mooney, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) CEO added: “By walking out with fans living with dementia, we send a clear message that nobody should face dementia alone.

"It takes a united team, on and off the pitch, to provide the care, compassion, and understanding needed to support those affected by this condition.”

The 22 fans taking part comprise Alzheimer’s Society service users, nominations from football clubs and their foundations, and nominations from independent dementia services and cafés.

Andy Paul, 66, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019 and walk out alongside Newcastle defender Dan Burn at Wembley.

“I didn’t think at my age I’d ever do something like this, and I was absolutely overwhelmed when I heard the news,” Paul said. “I’m going to cherish this opportunity; to have my family there watching and to share the moment with them will be incredibly special.

“I also hope it will show people that dementia isn’t necessarily what you might expect, and that being diagnosed doesn’t mean you suddenly stop doing the things you love.”

The dedicated “Alzheimer’s Society International” fixture will also see the removal of names on the back of England players’ shirts when they return to the pitch after half-time, drawing attention to memory loss; the primary symptom of dementia.