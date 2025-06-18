England U19s pull off miracle comeback against Germany from 5-1 down
England fought back to snatch an unlikely draw in Bucharest
England staged a remarkable four-goal second-half comeback to draw 5-5 with Germany at the Under-19 European Championship in Bucharest in the highest-scoring game in the tournament's history.
Fulham midfielder Joshua King's 35th-minute goal had briefly made it 2-1 before their opponents scored three times in a six-minute period around half-time.
England were sparked into life when Manchester United's Ethan Wheatley began the comeback in the 52nd minute, with Tottenham midfielder Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny, Nottingham Forest's Zach Abbott and Crystal Palace's Jesse Derry - son of former Eagles captain Shaun - all on target in the following 11 minutes.
There was even a chance for Caleb Kporha to snatch victory in stoppage time but he fired over.
England also drew their opening Group B game against Norway, with Tottenham’s Mikey Moore equalising from the penalty spot late on. They take on the Netherlands, who top the group with two wins from two, in their final game with Germany facing Norway simultaneously in the other fixture on Friday.
The top two from each group progress to the semi-finals.
