Thomas Tuchel wants England to utilise long throw-ins and long balls in WC bid

The Euro 2024 runners-up have won their opening four matches on the road to North America and continue qualification away to Serbia on Tuesday.

Simon Peach
Sunday 07 September 2025 14:58 EDT
Thomas Tuchel said England could not get ahead of themselves and be fooled into thinking qualification was a given (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel is ready to mix it up at next summer’s World Cup with the England boss planning to utilise long throw-ins and long balls to help their quest for glory.

Tuchel stressed ahead of the trip to Belgrade that they could not get ahead of themselves and be fooled into thinking qualification was a given, but he had half an eye on his World Cup plans.

“I told you: the long throw-in is back,” Tuchel said. “But we do not have a lot of time.

“But once we arrive at the World Cup, all these things matter, so we will also talk about long throw-ins, we will talk about long kicks from the goalkeeper and not only playing short.

“But we cannot put everything into four days of training. But these things will matter. And let’s see.

“I need to reflect now with my assistant coaches. All these patterns are back and crosses are back as well.”

